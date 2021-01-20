Advertisement

Celebrating National Cheese Lover’s Day with a specialty pizza

One North Lansing has made a specialty pizza with lots of cheese made special for Channel 10 viewers
By Holly Harper
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Jason Martinez, The General Manager at One North Lansing helped Studio 10 celebrate National Cheese Lover’s Day Wednesday with a special cheese pizza made especially for Channel 10 viewers called the WILX pizza.

The pizza is made with hand rolled dough, house made marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and cheddar cheese.

One North Lansing has igloos for outdoor dining reservation as well as a patio with live music on select weekends.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus has reportedly been found on ice cream produced in eastern China.
Coronavirus found in ice cream
Former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick (left) was granted a pardon in Trump's final hours of his...
Celebrities, former Detroit mayor among pardons and commutation of sentences granted by Trump overnight
Governor Whitmer announces Michigan COVID Recovery plan
Claimants who did not exhaust their original 39 weeks of PUA will be able to claim the balance...
Unemployment Update: Michigan begins PUA and PEUC unemployment payments

Latest News

HRU Tech gives employment tips
HRU Tech offers some tips on how to navigate the COVID vaccine and the workplace
Lyle See EMT
Local 81-year-old EMT shares what keeps him going
High Fitness workout
A workout that corporates interval training with pop music and intense, easy-to-follow fitness choreography is quickly growing
Heart The Wall
Grand Ledge spreads love through ‘Heart The Wall’