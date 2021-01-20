Celebrating National Cheese Lover’s Day with a specialty pizza

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Jason Martinez, The General Manager at One North Lansing helped Studio 10 celebrate National Cheese Lover’s Day Wednesday with a special cheese pizza made especially for Channel 10 viewers called the WILX pizza.

The pizza is made with hand rolled dough, house made marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and cheddar cheese.

One North Lansing has igloos for outdoor dining reservation as well as a patio with live music on select weekends.

