CDC: U.S. and Michigan COVID-19 daily vaccination data
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Want to know more about the COVID-19 vaccine and what’s happening on a national and state level?
Read this breakdown of information:
OVERALL U.S. VACCINATION INFORMATION
- Total vaccine doses distributed: 35,990,150
- Total vaccine doses administered: 16, 525, 281
- Number of people receiving one or more doses: 14,270,441
- Number of people receiving two doses: 2,161,419
- Doses administered in long-term care facilities: 1,908,256
OVERALL STATE VACCINATION INFORMATION
- Total vaccine doses distributed: 1,031,100
- Total vaccine doses administered: 508,607
- Number of people receiving one or more doses: 434, 402
- Number of people receiving two doses: 70,535
WILX will be updating this story daily. The information listed above can be found here.
