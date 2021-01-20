CDC: U.S. and Michigan COVID-19 daily vaccination data

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Want to know more about the COVID-19 vaccine and what’s happening on a national and state level?

Read this breakdown of information:

OVERALL U.S. VACCINATION INFORMATION

Total vaccine doses distributed: 35,990,150

Total vaccine doses administered: 16, 525, 281

Number of people receiving one or more doses: 14,270,441

Number of people receiving two doses: 2,161,419

Doses administered in long-term care facilities: 1,908,256

OVERALL STATE VACCINATION INFORMATION

Total vaccine doses distributed: 1,031,100

Total vaccine doses administered: 508,607

Number of people receiving one or more doses: 434, 402

Number of people receiving two doses: 70,535

WILX will be updating this story daily. The information listed above can be found here.

