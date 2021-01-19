Advertisement

WMU-Cooley Law honors MLK with virtual discussion

Victoria Burton-Harris
Victoria Burton-Harris(WILX)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The WMU-Cooley Law School’s Black Law Students Association hosted a virtual panel presentation entitled, “MLK Day 2021: Chaos or Community.”

The discussion featured the following panelists:

  • Monica Lewis-Patrick, CEO of We the People Detroit
  • Victoria Burton-Harris, assistant prosecutor of Washtenaw County
  • Mama Sol, a national hip-hop and spoken word artist from Flint

Burton-Harris spoke on her decision to become a lawyer.

“I was so convinced that they [prosecutors] used their power to feast on, and, really harm the lives of black and brown people in the country. That is why I wanted to be a defense attorney,” said Burton-Harris. “I wanted to protect people and use my power as a black attorney to really help folks. I never thought I would be where I am working as a prosecutor. We were the first prosecutor’s office in the state to say that we are no longer going to be seeking cash bail on people’s cases because we know that system does not work and is just attacking poor folks and people of color.”

For information about WMU-Cooley Law, click here.

