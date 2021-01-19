Watching Your Wallet: Creating financial goals

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The pandemic really upended a lot of people’s goals for 2020.

But it’s not all bad! Many of us have learned about new savings habits that we can carry over into 2021.

According to a new nerdwallet study, people are setting financial goals again and feeling confident that in 2021 they’ll be able to make those goals happen.

Believe it or not, people have actually developed some positive habits during the pandemic when it comes to saving money.

So, as hard as everything’s been, Kim Palmer, a personal finance expert with nerdwallet, says a lot of us have actually learned better ways to save in the last 8 months.

“People are spending less eating at restaurants, travel, even clothing, and makeup because people just need those things less and because people have gotten in a habit of spending less in those categories they actually want to stick with that and continue to save more,” said Palmer.

Read some tips to help you sustain your financial goals

Keep funneling that unspent money to your savings account

Pay yourself first and line up your debt

Write it down and tackle one at a time

If you dipped into that emergency fund over the last year start a rebuild

Slowly, put more money back into it as your budget for 2021

