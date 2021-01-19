Toledo officer killed in the line of duty

(WILX) - A Toledo police officer was shot and killed in an armed standoff Monday night. According to the police chief, 24-year-old officer Brandon Stalker, was shot once and died.

Just before 4:00 PM on Jan. 18, officers on the Toledo Police Gang Task Force spotted a suspect wanted for the arson and vandalism of Rosary Cathedral earlier in the day. Officers attempted to stop the suspect, who then produced a handgun and fled into his house.

Police say Officer Stalker was doing perimeter security during a standoff. SWAT officers sent smoke into the house in an attempt to make the suspect exit peacefully.

At approximately 6:22 PM, the suspect emerged from the house with a firearm in both hands and fired shots in multiple directions, one of which struck Officer Stalker in the head.

Officer Stalker was placed into a Toledo police vehicle and transported to Mercy St. Vincent’s Hospital. The staff at Mercy St. Vincent’s Hospital worked tirelessly to save Officer Stalker, but he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

“Negotiators were there, and tried to negotiate for hours, it was not successful,” Toledo Police Chief George Kral said. “Our SWAT team initiated gas and this is at the time where the suspect came out of the house with two firearms and started shooting.”

Officer Stalker joined the Toledo Police department in 2018 and was classmates with Officer Anthony Dia, who was killed in the line of duty on July 4, 2020.

“The entire Toledo Police family is in shock. Another hero has paid the ultimate sacrifice protecting the residents of Toledo. Our hearts are heavy tonight,” Kral said.

Officer Stalker is the 32nd Toledo police officer to be killed in the line of duty. He leaves behind a fiancée and a young child.

We are devastated to confirm the Line of Duty Death of #toledopolice officer Brandon Stalker. Officer Stalker joined Toledo Police in 2018 and is survived by loving family, both blood and blue. More information will be made available as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/3noa6Frd3J — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) January 19, 2021

