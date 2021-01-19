Advertisement

Sparrow’s Frandor vaccination site booked for the rest of the week

By Krystle Holleman and Diamond Daniels
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 12:14 PM EST
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Health System spokesman John Foren says appointments at the Frandor site are booked for the rest of the week.

It is unclear right now when Sparrow will start taking appointments for next week. Currently, the plan is based on how many doses Sparrow gets from the state.

590 doses expected to be given per day through Friday, followed by a smaller amount of doses expected to be given Saturday.

WILX will update this story as more information becomes available.

