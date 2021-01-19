Advertisement

Sparrow Starts Vaccine Distribution

By Alyssa Plotts
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As of this week, Sparrow says it has distributed nearly 12,000 Coronavirus vaccines and is getting ready to mark yet another milestone in their fight against the pandemic.

Today, Sparrow starts vaccinations for Group 1B.

The vaccines are being given starting today at the Frandor Drive Thru Lab Site.

Group 1B includes those 70 and older.

It also includes frontline workers such as law enforcement, firefighters, teachers and child care workers.

Vaccines are available by appointment only.

You can register online, in the MySparrow app or by calling the number on your screen.

The site is located on East Michigan Avenue in Lansing.

Sparrow is aiming to distribute hundreds of shots a day to this priority group.

”We’re focusing on 70 and above and frontline caregivers, We’re looking at about in between 500 and 600 shots a day. We’re trying to do six days a week so Tuesday through Saturday. This week, we’ll take Sunday off and then we’ll start again next week Monday through Saturday.” Todd Belding, System Director of Pharmacy for Sparrow Health.

Appointments are expected to take around one hour.

There is no charge for the vaccine, even without insurance.

If you fit the criteria for this group of vaccines, you can get more information at www.Sparrow.org/Vaccine

