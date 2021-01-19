Small business survival grant applications open today

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s small businesses that are struggling because of the pandemic can start applying for help today.

A total of $55 million is available in grants through the state’s ‘Small Business Survival Grants.’ The grants will be up to $20,000 for small businesses that were forced to close and grants of up to $15,000 for the businesses partially closed.

The Michigan Stages Survival Grant Program will award grants of up to $40,000 to help entertainment venues, for a total of $3.5 million.

Applications will open at 9:00 a.m. Businesses can apply until Jan. 22 at noon.

Grants will be distributed by Feb. 28 but could come as soon as Jan. 29.

All applications received will be reviewed and considered by grant administrators at regional economic development organizations.

Click HERE to apply.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.