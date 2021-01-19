Advertisement

Small business survival grant applications open today

Grants will be distributed by Feb. 28 but could come as soon as Jan. 29.
((Source: AP Photo/Paul Sancya))
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 6:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s small businesses that are struggling because of the pandemic can start applying for help today.

A total of $55 million is available in grants through the state’s ‘Small Business Survival Grants.’ The grants will be up to $20,000 for small businesses that were forced to close and grants of up to $15,000 for the businesses partially closed.

The Michigan Stages Survival Grant Program will award grants of up to $40,000 to help entertainment venues, for a total of $3.5 million.

Applications will open at 9:00 a.m. Businesses can apply until Jan. 22 at noon.

All applications received will be reviewed and considered by grant administrators at regional economic development organizations.

Click HERE to apply.

