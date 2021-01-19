Slotkin still plans on attending inauguration, says she feels safe

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan representative Elissa Slotkin says she feels safe attending Wednesday’s inauguration ceremony.

“We’re being talked to about our personal security making sure we’re aware and being safe,” Slotkin said. “There is a security court on around the capitol so it’s almost impossible to get in unless you have a badge, you are with a member of congress, and of course we have precautions that we have been informed about for during the event.”

Slotkin is a former CIA analyst and has served in defense and intelligence positions under presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

She has been talking with Michigan State Police and Lansing Mayor Andy Schor about how they can prevent any more violence at the state capitol ahead of Wednesday’s ceremony.

