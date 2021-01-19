Should you worry about COVID variants if you’ve had COVID?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The COVID-19 variant that originated in the United Kingdom is making its way through at least 20 states- including Michigan.

This variant is known as B.1.1.7. To date, there has only been one case in Michigan in a Washtenaw County woman.

Still, more than 500,000 Michiganders have already had COVID. News 10 asked a doctor at Sparrow Hospital if those with antibodies need to be concerned.

“No. Being that people have already had COVID, certainly their immunity is multi-faceted meaning that not just one component of the virus does their immune system recognize. It recognizes a great majority of that and will mount a response to that,” said Sparrow Lab director Dr. James Richard.

According to the CDC’s website, more than 300,000 people in Michigan have received at least one vaccine dose. Dr. Richard says they’re also protected from this variant.

“If they’ve had the vaccine, they also need not worry because whenever vaccines are manufactured, they’re manufactured to stimulate immunity in multiple sites on the virus in an effort to combat against having it so specific that, if there was a mutation, it would no longer be helpful,” he said.

While the variant needs to be studied more, there is evidence that it spreads more easily, which means now is not the time to let your guard down.

“All of the precautions that we’ve been doing will also be the same precautions we will be using in order to prevent this particular new variant. All the more important to wear masks, do social distancing, wash our hands, and sort of, if you will, shelter in place,” said Dr. Richard.

Current COVID tests are able to pick up this variant.

