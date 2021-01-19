Red Bike Delivery Is Focused On The Community

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many people have been getting food delivered by car during the pandemic. But what about by bike?

Jeremy Hurt founded “Red Bike Delivery” last summer during the pandemic.

But Hurt says Red Bike Delivery is a sustainable option and it reduces the carbon footprint of deliveries.

The company’s top priority though? Keeping dollars in the local community.

“If someone spends 10 dollars on me, and then I spend it on the next person in town and they spend it on the next person in town, that 10 dollars just turned into 30 dollars, you know, and that’s how you build your community.” Hurt said.

Red Bike Delivery is looking to add more delivery bikers soon.

You can find out more on their Facebook page HERE.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.