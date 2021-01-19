Pretrial hearing for Snyder in Genesee County court Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Governor Rick Snyder will be in a Genesee County court Tuesday morning facing charges related to the Flint Water Crisis.

Snyder is charged with two counts of willful neglect of duty. Both are misdemeanors and carry a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a $1,000 fine.

Howard Croft, the former Director of Public Works in Flint, is also expected to be in court today. Croft is facing the same charges as Snyder.

The hearing will be streamed

