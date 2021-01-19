Advertisement

Pretrial hearing for Snyder in Genesee County court Tuesday

Snyder is charged with two counts of willful neglect of duty.
Former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder leaves court after being arraigned on two counts of...
Former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder leaves court after being arraigned on two counts of willful neglect of duty.(WJRT)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Governor Rick Snyder will be in a Genesee County court Tuesday morning facing charges related to the Flint Water Crisis.

Snyder is charged with two counts of willful neglect of duty. Both are misdemeanors and carry a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a $1,000 fine.

Howard Croft, the former Director of Public Works in Flint, is also expected to be in court today. Croft is facing the same charges as Snyder.

The hearing will be streamed here on WILX.com and on the WILX Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus has reportedly been found on ice cream produced in eastern China.
Coronavirus found in ice cream
On his final full day in office, President Donald Trump plans to issue around 100 pardons
Trump plans on issuing 100 pardons Tuesday
Sparrow to begin distributing vaccines to frontline essential workers and elderly, health officials weigh in
Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
Melania Trump posts farewell message to Twitter

Latest News

City of Jackson, MI sign
Consumers Energy, City of Jackson announce ‘Our Town’ to support local restaurants, provide meals to community
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo a pharmacist draws saline while preparing a dose of...
Sparrow Starts Vaccine Distribution
Red Bike Delivery Is Focused On The Community
Gun sales surged this year. Some current buyers say they’re concerned President-elect Joe Biden...
Number of gun sales, stolen guns see sharp increase across country