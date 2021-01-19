Advertisement

Number of gun sales, stolen guns see sharp increase across country

The increase in legal gun sales last year was matched by an increase in stolen guns.
Gun sales surged this year. Some current buyers say they’re concerned President-elect Joe Biden will pursue laws making it tougher to buy weapons.(WIBW)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WILX) - Across the country, many states have seen a sharp increase in gun sales over the past year.

Officials are pointing out another troubling trend connected to firearms. The increase in legal gun sales last year was matched by an increase in stolen guns. Police say many of those stolen guns were then used to commit other, more violent, crimes.

“These illegal guns that end up on our streets have tragic consequences that we don’t get to go backwards from,” Chief Paul Pazen of the Denver Police Department said. “We beg people, we ask people to be responsible gun owners.”

By properly securing weapons, gun owners can help reduce the number of stolen guns that are flooding streets.

