NHL Postpones First Game

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, fans pose below the NHL league logo at a display...
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, fans pose below the NHL league logo at a display outside Falcon Stadium before an NHL Stadium Series outdoor hockey game between the Los Angeles Kings and Colorado Avalanche, at Air Force Academy, Colo. The uncertainty raised by coronavirus pandemic leads to experts providing a bleak short-term assessment on the NHL's financial bottom line, with some projecting revenues being cut by almost half. What's unclear is how large the impact might be until it can be determined when fans can resume attending games and if the league is able to complete this season. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(David Zalubowski | AP)
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
-NASHVILLE (AP) - The NHL has postponed its first game since the league’s season began, postponing tonight’s game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Predators hours after the teams played the first of a two-game set in Nashville. The league only said the game was postponed to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game-day personnel. For the Hurricanes, captain Jordan Staal had been the only player on the NHL’s unavailability list due to COVID-19 protocols. Nashville’s only player on the unavailability list has been forward Mikael Granlund, who only arrived back in Tennessee from Finland on Friday.

