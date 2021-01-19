NHL Postpones First Game

-NASHVILLE (AP) - The NHL has postponed its first game since the league’s season began, postponing tonight’s game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Predators hours after the teams played the first of a two-game set in Nashville. The league only said the game was postponed to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game-day personnel. For the Hurricanes, captain Jordan Staal had been the only player on the NHL’s unavailability list due to COVID-19 protocols. Nashville’s only player on the unavailability list has been forward Mikael Granlund, who only arrived back in Tennessee from Finland on Friday.