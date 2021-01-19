Meridian Police Sergeant graduates from MSU School of Staff and Command

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Meridian Township Police Department’s Sgt. Chris Lofton has graduated from the 15th class of the Michigan State University School of Staff and Command.

The MSU School of Staff and Command is a Master’s level class for police executives. The class utilized a blend of classroom-based learning and long-distance learning via Zoom, which allowed Sgt. Lofton to be afforded over 400 hours of instruction on current law enforcement-based issues.

Sgt. Lofton (WILX)

“The Staff and Command class was a very challenging yet very rewarding experience. The knowledge I gained from this class will make me a better supervisor which will, in turn, make our agency better,” stated Sgt. Lofton.

Sgt. Lofton has been at the Meridian Township Police Department at 16 years. Sgt. Lofton has been a Field Training Officer, a member of the Ingham Regional Special Response Team, a motorcycle officer, and an investigator. He is currently a sergeant assigned to day shift road patrol and is the Field Training Unit Supervisor.

