Advertisement

MDHHS issues guidance encouraging colleges to require COVID-19 testing for students

(WTOK)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) released new guidance encouraging colleges and universities to require COVID-19 testing of students who live on or off-campus as well as in surrounding areas.

“We know there have been outbreaks of COVID-19 on college campuses across the country, and it has an impact on disease spread beyond the campus community,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health, “Colleges have stepped up throughout this pandemic to slow disease spread through testing and quarantine protocols. With the arrival of the new variant in Michigan and the risk of virus spread both on- and off-campus, it is best practice to implement robust testing protocols in these settings. Colleges and universities have an important role to play in ending this pandemic.”

Risks of transmission have increased with the new arrival of the new, more contagious COVID-19 variant in Michigan.

The guidance includes the following:

  • Requiring weekly testing of all undergraduate students who reside on or near the campus and who participate in social activities associated with the campus community
  • If resources are more constrained, require testing for all students in the campus community on a regular but random basis
  • Target limited mandatory testing resources based on information about community spread, including information from wastewater testing, provided that the information and the potential for testing reach all students living on or near the campus

Residential fraternities and sororities will be included.

Click here to read the full guidance.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus has reportedly been found on ice cream produced in eastern China.
Coronavirus found in ice cream
Sparrow to begin distributing vaccines to frontline essential workers and elderly, health officials weigh in
On his final full day in office, President Donald Trump plans to issue around 100 pardons
Trump plans on issuing 100 pardons Tuesday
Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump step off Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
Melania Trump posts farewell message to Twitter

Latest News

Lansing Community College helping with coronavirus vaccine distribution
Meridian Police Sergeant graduates from MSU School of Staff and Command
Governor Whitmer announces Michigan COVID Recovery plan
Victoria Burton-Harris
WMU-Cooley Law honors MLK with virtual discussion