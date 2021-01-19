MDHHS issues guidance encouraging colleges to require COVID-19 testing for students

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) released new guidance encouraging colleges and universities to require COVID-19 testing of students who live on or off-campus as well as in surrounding areas.

“We know there have been outbreaks of COVID-19 on college campuses across the country, and it has an impact on disease spread beyond the campus community,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health, “Colleges have stepped up throughout this pandemic to slow disease spread through testing and quarantine protocols. With the arrival of the new variant in Michigan and the risk of virus spread both on- and off-campus, it is best practice to implement robust testing protocols in these settings. Colleges and universities have an important role to play in ending this pandemic.”

Risks of transmission have increased with the new arrival of the new, more contagious COVID-19 variant in Michigan.

The guidance includes the following:

Requiring weekly testing of all undergraduate students who reside on or near the campus and who participate in social activities associated with the campus community

If resources are more constrained, require testing for all students in the campus community on a regular but random basis

Target limited mandatory testing resources based on information about community spread, including information from wastewater testing, provided that the information and the potential for testing reach all students living on or near the campus

Residential fraternities and sororities will be included.

Click here to read the full guidance.

