Massive Three Team Baseball Trade

-SAN DIEGO (AP) - The San Diego Padres have brought right-hander Joe Musgrove to his hometown team, adding yet another starting pitcher in a seven-player trade involving the Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Mets. The Padres will send major league reliever David Bednar and three prospects to the Pirates. As part of the agreement, the Padres will send left-hander Joey Lucchesi to New York, and the Pirates will receive catcher Endy Rodríguez from the Mets.