Local business expanding to serve the community

CEO Chrissy Siders shares what plans they have in place
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -TRUE Community Credit Union, formerly known as CP Federal Credit Union, is expanding and changing to better help serve their communities.

TCCU President and CEO Chrissy Siders says they have something called “TRUE Commitment” which she says signifies them being true to their members, true to their communities and true to their team.

Siders says they are expanding their locations to be closer for members and there will be some added technology at some of their newer locations.

