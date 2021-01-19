Lawmakers are wearing body armor after open-carry ban

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The new open-carry ban at the state capitol isn’t enough to make some lawmakers feel safe on the job.

State representative Felicia Brabec is just one of many state lawmakers buying body armor and other protective gear. Stores like the Foxhole Px are having a hard time keeping it in stock.

“We started out with about 25 of them at the beginning of this year. Then, we sold completely down to nothing. We’ve since got in a few more. But, the market has dried up,” said Tyler Carpenter of Foxhole Px store.

The sales rush got a boost on Sunday when Attorney General Dana Nessel told “60 minutes” that legislators should be wearing protection because of domestic terrorist threats. Some lawmakers were way ahead of her.

“Back in April, I wore a bulletproof vest to work simply because I was fearful for my life. It’s hard to do your job as a legislator to come to work every day..,” said Sen. Sylvia Santana (D-Detroit)

State Senator Sylvia Santana says worrying about their safety has been a giant distraction from the work needing to be done.

“Yes, it has been a distraction, if you will, especially when we’re dealing with a pandemic. It doesn’t allow for us to do the work of the people when we’re clearly worried about our safety first,” said Sen. Santana.

As a mom, being able to take extra precautions for my safety. But, also wanting to be able to do the work that I’ve been elected to do,” said Rep. Barber (D-Pittsfield Twp.).

And while the Michigan Capitol Commission recently banned the open carry of weapons inside the building, Santana and others believe that isn’t enough to make them feel secure.

