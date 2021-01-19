Lansing Community College helping with coronavirus vaccine distribution

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Lansing Community College Emergency Management is partnering with the Ingham County Health Department to help to administer the COVID-19 vaccine at the MSU Pavilion.

“LCC is proud to provide this assistance,” said LCC Emergency Manager Carol Wolfinger. “Our graduates account for many of our region’s first responders, nurses, police, and fire personnel, and many of our students are frontline workers. We are honored to participate in this encouraging step in our path toward recovery.”

Lansing Community College (LCC)

Lansing Community College employees will be helping with the drive-in registration process. Also, some Lansing Community College students and employees engaged in patient care and first response have also begun receiving their vaccinations.

“Receiving the vaccine was a great experience for me, with no side effects,” said LCC Director of Police Bill French. “The drive through the MSU Pavilion was fast and efficient.”

A few weeks prior, first responders and frontline workers started receiving the vaccine.

To learn more about vaccine distribution, click here.

