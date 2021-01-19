Advertisement

Lansing Catholic’s Ahern Retires

File image
File image(Gray Media)
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 4:40 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Catholic High School football coach Jim Ahern announced his retirement on Tuesday, three days after his team was eliminated from the state playoffs in a semi-final game at Frankenmuth. Ahern was a high school coach for 53 years, the last 12 at Catholic where his 2019 team won the division five state championship. Ahern also coached at Ithaca and in Florida. He plans to stay in the area. No replacement has been named.

