Advertisement

Lansing Catholic High School coach Jim Ahern retires

(wilx)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Catholic High School’s football coach is calling it a career.

After 53 years, Jim Ahern has decided to retire from football. And after 12 years at the helm of Lansing Catholic’s football program, Jim Ahern is hanging up the whistle.

During that time, he’s taken the team to three state final games with one win.

Ahern says he will be spending more time with his family.

His grandson, Zak is a quarterback at Rockford High School near Grand Rapids.

Ahern will be able to watch his senior season and that’s what he’s looking forward to the most.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus has reportedly been found on ice cream produced in eastern China.
Coronavirus found in ice cream
Sparrow to begin distributing vaccines to frontline essential workers and elderly, health officials weigh in
On his final full day in office, President Donald Trump plans to issue around 100 pardons
Trump plans on issuing 100 pardons Tuesday
Leslie Shaw, 27, died from COVID-19 nearly two weeks after a C-section delivery of her third...
Mother dies from COVID-19 weeks after giving birth to 3rd child

Latest News

Heart The Wall
wall of hearts
tccu
True Community Credit Union Pt 1
President Trump delivers farewell recorded address
Carden
34-year-old man arrested and arraigned in Adrian double murder