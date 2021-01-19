Lansing Catholic High School coach Jim Ahern retires

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Catholic High School’s football coach is calling it a career.

After 53 years, Jim Ahern has decided to retire from football. And after 12 years at the helm of Lansing Catholic’s football program, Jim Ahern is hanging up the whistle.

During that time, he’s taken the team to three state final games with one win.

Ahern says he will be spending more time with his family.

His grandson, Zak is a quarterback at Rockford High School near Grand Rapids.

Ahern will be able to watch his senior season and that’s what he’s looking forward to the most.

