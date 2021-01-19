Irving Returns To Nets

-NEW YORK (AP) - Kyrie Irving has rejoined the Brooklyn Nets. Irving said today that he took a leave of absence because he “just needed a pause.” Irving practiced with the team and could play Wednesday in Cleveland. He has missed the last seven games - five while away from the team and two more while regaining his conditioning after he was eligible to return. Irving didn’t give a clear reason for his absence, saying he had a lot of family and personal stuff going on.