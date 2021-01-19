Heumann Interest: DeWitt Panthers to face River Rouge

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The high school football season around the state of Michigan is in its final week and the lone mid-Michigan team still alive is the DeWitt Panthers.

This Saturday, they will face River Rouge at 7:30 p.m. for the Division 3 state championship.

The Panthers reached the final with a 14-0 victory over Muskegon on Saturday in the semifinals.

It was DeWitt’s first game action in nine weeks due to all of the COVID delays.

On Monday, News 10 asked Executive Director of the Michigan High School Athletic Association Mark Uyl how the resumption of football and the fall sports seasons has worked out.

“You’ve got people that are willing to rearrange schedules on a day or two notice....as long as kids are going to be able to play so it’s been really neat that this spirit right now of ‘we will do whatever it takes um for kids’ and uh,” said Uyl. “Just I think....you hated to have to kind of re-learn that through a pandemic but uh...that perspective has been really fresh for all of us.”

Uyl told us that he does not consider this Saturday an end date by any means. He is still driven to get the winter sports up and running and also wants to try and get the spring sports started on time.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.