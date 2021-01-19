Advertisement

Governor Whitmer to hold press conference regarding Michigan’s economy

The virtual press conference is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during an August 2020 press conference.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during an August 2020 press conference.(State of Michigan)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be joined by State Budget Director David Massaron and State Treasurer Rachel Eubanks to talk about Michigan’s economy and getting Michigan back on track by defeating COVID-19.

The virtual press conference is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. and will be streamed here on WILX.com and the WILX Facebook Page.

