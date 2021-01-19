Governor Whitmer makes appointments to the State Board of Canvassers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the appointments of Jeannette Bradshaw and Tony Daunt to the Board of State Canvassers.

Daunt, of DeWitt, is the executive director of the Michigan Freedom Fund. He previously served as the director of constituent relations for Governor Snyder, logistics director for the Michigan Republican Party, and communications director to former Senator Randy Richardville. Mr. Daunt holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Michigan State University. Mr. Daunt is appointed to represent Republicans for a term commencing February 1, 2021 and expiring January 31, 2025. He succeeds Aaron Van Langevelde whose term expires January 31, 2021.

Jeannette L. Bradshaw, of Ortonville, is the recording secretary and registrar for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 58. She also serves as the secretary and treasurer for the Metro Detroit AFL-CIO and previously served as the executive vice president. Ms. Bradshaw was first appointed to the State Board of Canvassers in 2013 and currently serves as Chair of the Board. Ms. Bradshaw is reappointed to represent Democrats for a term commencing February 1, 2021 and expiring January 31, 2025.

The Board of State Canvassers canvasses and certifies statewide elections, elections for legislative districts that cross county lines and all judicial offices except Judge of the Probate Court. The Board also conducts recounts for state-level offices, canvasses nominating petitions filed with the Secretary of State and state-level ballot proposal petitions, assigns ballot designations and adopting ballot language for statewide ballot proposals, and approves electronic voting systems for use in the state. The Board of State Canvassers consists of four members—two members from each major political party—who are nominated by their state central committee.

These appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

