Gov. Whitmer to attend Biden-Harris inauguration

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will attend the inauguration of President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

The governor was previously appointed to serve as co-chair of the Presidential Inaugural Committee.

Recently, President-elect Biden nominated Whitmer to serve as Vice-Chair of the Democratic National Committee. The governor has lead Michigan through the biggest public health crisis in over a century.

Whitmer says she remains committed to working with the new Biden-Harris Administration to defeat COVID-19 once and for all and get the country and Michigan back to economic success.

“The country is ready for a leader who listens to medical experts to lead our country’s COVID-19 response and works on behalf of hardworking Americans,” said Whitmer. “I am honored to attend the inauguration of President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and ready to begin working closely with each of them to fight this virus, save lives, and put the country back on track.”

