DeWitt football heading to Ford Field: Here’s what you should know

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - The 11-man high school football state championships are taking place this weekend in downtown Detroit. Sixteen teams will take the field, with just one from our own area - DeWitt.

“Things will definitely look a little differently Saturday night-especially for DeWitt fans that have been there in years past,” said MHSAA Media Director Geoff Kimmerly.

Fans may think they know the rules of Ford Field, which has been the state championship location for the last 15 years. However, there are different COVID-19 protocols to look out for this season.

“Spectators are still limited. Each school has 125,” said Kimmerly. “There are specific places for each schools fans to sit. We will be alternating those throughout the weekend, so Ford Field staff will be able to clean sections that people had just been in.”

This year, the two-day span of games will go from 45,000 fans down to 2,000. There are specific areas for the home and away teams to park at. DeWitt is considered “home”, so fans will need to park in the Ford Field parking structure and enter through Gate G. DeWitt’s seating will be in sections 104 and 105 on the south side of the stadium, which is where the Detroit Lions home side is located.

Safety protocols are identical to ones at Lions games with a strict bag policy. Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches, or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc or similar) are allowed inside. An exception will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at the gate. There will be no concessions, and spectators need to wear masks and stay spaced out in the stands. There’s also changes for arrival at the stadium.

“The one interesting thing is the school and our social media as well will be telling the fans when they can enter the building,” said Kimmerly. “We don’t want fans really criss-crossing and communities mixing if we can help that.”

Spectators will need to wait in their vehicles. The MHSAA and DeWitt will grant access to the building through their Twitter accounts, @MHSAA and @dewittathletics. You can check those accounts and look for the tweets that give the green light to come inside.

“All of these things are what we need to do to be able to play and to play safely,” said Kimmerly. “We’re just asking our spectators to remember that and they’ve been great so far.”

To find additional gameday information, click here. You also can find the complete list of prohibited items at Ford Field here.

