Colorado man turns himself in for role in Capitol riots

(WILX) - A Colorado man facing federal charges in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol has turned himself into police.

Court documents say 24-year-old Robert Gieswein was seen on video and in photos assaulting a federal officer. He wore also reportedly intimidated capitol police with a spray canister, a temporary barrier, and a baseball bat.

Gieswein was dressed in pseudo-military garb, including a patch for an alleged paramilitary training program he ran in Colorado that federal law enforcement used to identify him, according to a warrant for his arrest.

An affidavit says he encouraged others in the mob to break a window and then climbed through the window into the Capitol.

Gieswein turned himself into the Teller County Jail yesterday and will be handed over to federal authorities.

The warrant for his arrest says Gieswein faces charges of assault on a federal officer, destruction of government property, obstruction of an official proceeding, entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct, and aiding and abetting.

Robert Gieswein has turned himself into the Teller County Jail. He will be handed over to Federal Authorities pursuant to their arrest warrant. #gieswein #USCapitolTerroristAttack pic.twitter.com/sMs9yme7Tc — Cdr. Greg Couch, PIO (@TCSOPIO) January 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.