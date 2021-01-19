Advertisement

City of Lansing to participate in nationwide COVID-19 memorial

City Hall and city buildings to be illuminated in remembrance of lives lost to COVID-19 .
Washington Monument and the Reflecting Pool in Washington D.C., United States
Washington Monument and the Reflecting Pool in Washington D.C., United States
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 11:07 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday Mayor Andy Schor announced the City of Lansing will be joining Washington, D.C., and other cities around the country, in a lighting ceremony to remember and honor the lives that have been lost to COVID-19 by illuminating City Hall and other City buildings.

The ceremony in Washington, D.C., hosted by the Presidential Inauguration Committee (PIC), will feature a lighting around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool at 5:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. The lighting of City buildings will be at the same time.

“I am proud to have the City of Lansing join the Biden-Harris Presidential Inauguration Committee effort to have cities around the nation participate in a COVID-19 Memorial in honor of those we’ve lost to the virus,” said Mayor Andy Schor. “I encourage residents to join in this moment of unity and memorial by lighting a candle at home in their windows.”

