Business owners in desperate need of Small Business Grant Survival Program

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday is the first day small businesses can apply for the Michigan survival grant program from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. Certain restrictions apply like those who have fewer than 100 employees and have been directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is my life, this is what I’ve put everything into,” said Yoga State studio owner, Jennifer Hayes.

“It just changes the stress level of what we are all dealing with,” said Crossroads Bar & Grill owner, Greg Sinicropi. “When realize you’re not in danger of going out of business and that your good for another six months it’s just very helpful for the emotional trauma that goes along with this.”

Both small business owners are still waiting to get their application processed through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) for a grant to help save their business.

“We know it’s over 10,000 businesses that are in the queue to apply for the program,” said Executive VP and Chief Business Development Officer at MEDC, Josh Hundt.

Hundt told News 10 there are specific eligibility requirements to get the grant. But out of the tens of thousands of businesses applying, he said they will go through each application even if they are the last one to apply.

“Some small businesses are eligible for this program as long as they have fewer than 100 employees and can show that they have been impacted with income loss,” Hundt said.

Below are the exact requirements from the MEDC website on who is eligible to apply:

Had 1 to 100 employees (including full-time, part-time and owner/employees) on a world-wide basis on November 17, 2020.

Is in an industry that demonstrates it is affected by the Order.

Needs working capital to support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses, or other similar expenses.

Demonstrates an income loss as a result of the Order as determined by the EDO in which an eligible business is located.

Is not a live music and entertainment venue that is eligible for funds under Section 401 of Public Act 257 of 2020: Michigan Stages Survival Grant Program

And out of that eligible group, there are different amounts of grants that will be given out.

“It’s tough to judge the exact number of grants but grants can be made up to 20,000 dollars for business that have been completely closed for pandemic orders and up to 15,000 for other small businesses that have been partially closed as a result of the orders,” Hundt said.

“Applying for these grants is a rollercoaster feeling, if I get this grant this could solve the problem,” Hayes said. “It could mean us being able to stay in business for both studio locations in East Lansing and Okemos, if we don’t receive this grant it could mean closing one of the locations or even both,” Hayes added.

The deadline to apply for the small business survival grant is Friday, February 22 at 12 p.m. ET.

