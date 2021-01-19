Advertisement

34-year-old man arrested and arraigned in Adrian double murder

Carden
Carden
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Jan. 19, 2021 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ADRIAN, Mich. (WILX) - Christopher Lee-Ryan Carden was arrested in a double homicide in Adrian on January 15, 2021.

Carden stands accused of killing Robert Braman, age 67, and Samuel Compton, age 82, both of Adrian. Carden is also accused of stealing a car used to flee from police after being stopped in Madison Township. He crashed while fleeing the scene.

34-year-old Christopher Lee-Ryan Carden was arraigned on Tuesday in Lenawee’s 2A District. Carden is charged with two counts of Open Murder, one count of Motor Vehicle- Unlawful Driving Away, and one count of Fleeing a Police Officer- Third Degree.

Carden is being held at the Lenawee County Jail in lieu of a $10,000,000.00 bond.  He is set for a preliminary examination in District Court on February 1st.

