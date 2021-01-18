Advertisement

Wienermobile hiring for nationwide trip

Do you “wish you were an Oscar Meyer wiener?” Then you’re in luck!
File Photo
File Photo(File)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WILX) - Do you “wish you were an Oscar Meyer wiener” or that you could “share the life” of a Wienermobile driver?

Kraft Heinz is looking for a team of so-called “hot-doggers” to drive the 27-foot orange and yellow vehicle across the country. The lucky dogs who get hired will stop at more than 200 events, create social media content, and do news interviews.

The position is a full-time, 1-year paid assignment.

The company unveiled a Weiner-fleet in 2017 but canceled events last year due to COVID-19.

To see a full job description and list of qualifications, or to apply, click HERE.

