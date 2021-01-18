Advertisement

Virtual MLK Day celebration at National Civil Rights Museum

The event kicks off at noon Monday.
Martin Luther King Jr., Photo Date: August 28, 1963
Martin Luther King Jr., Photo Date: August 28, 1963(WHSV)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:57 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - COVID-19 is forcing many celebrations to be held virtually, including the National Civil Rights Museum’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration.

The “King Day” event will showcase doctor Martin Luther King, Jr’s work, the history of how the national holiday came to be, and how the Memphis, TN museum has celebrated the holiday in years past.

The celebration will also feature musical performances and expressions from museum volunteers.

The event kicks off at noon Monday.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Guard arrived just before noon on Sunday, Jan. 17 as protests were anticipated...
Capitol Watch: updates from downtown Lansing where protests are expected at Michigan Capitol
Map of Downtown Lansing street closures
Some Lansing streets to be closed ahead of possible Capitol protests
MDHHS identifies first Michigan case of new COVID-19 variant in Washtenaw County
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor is warning people to stay away from the capitol area tomorrow in light...
Mayor Schor warns to stay away from downtown due to Sunday protest
A large protest which was supposed to happen at the Capitol today had much smaller numbers than...
Small turnout for Capitol protest

Latest News

On his final full day in office, President Donald Trump plans to issue around 100 pardons
Trump plans on issuing 100 pardons Tuesday
Pictured from left to right, beginning at the top: Adam Fox, Barry Croft,Ty Garbin, Kaleb...
Trial date set for six suspects in Whitmer kidnapping plot
Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, right, wave as they disembark from Air Force Two.
Pence travels to Fort Drum in last official trip of vice presidency
Michigan’s health department identified its first case of the new variant in the state over the...
COVID-19 variant on the rise as first case in Michigan is detected