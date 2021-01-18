Virtual MLK Day celebration at National Civil Rights Museum

(WILX) - COVID-19 is forcing many celebrations to be held virtually, including the National Civil Rights Museum’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day celebration.

The “King Day” event will showcase doctor Martin Luther King, Jr’s work, the history of how the national holiday came to be, and how the Memphis, TN museum has celebrated the holiday in years past.

The celebration will also feature musical performances and expressions from museum volunteers.

The event kicks off at noon Monday.

