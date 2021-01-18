Trump plans on issuing 100 pardons Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On his final full day in office, President Donald Trump plans to issue around 100 pardons and commutations.

The president will reportedly pardon white-collar criminals, high-profile rappers, and others Tuesday.

This is the last batch of pardons unless the president decides to grant more to controversial allies, members of his family, or himself.

Trump had been rolling out pardons and commutations at a steady pace before Christmas but put them on a hiatus in the days leading up to and directly after the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, according to officials.

Aides said Trump was primarily focused on the Electoral College count in the days ahead of time, preventing him for making final decisions on pardons. White House officials had expected them to resume after Jan. 6, but Trump left after he was blamed for inciting the riots.

The pardons are one of several items the president must complete before his presidency ends on Wednesday.

