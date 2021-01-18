Advertisement

‘Trump Baby’ blimp to live on at UK museum

The “Trump Baby” blimp that dogged the president for years will live on at a British museum.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
(CNN) – The massive “Trump Baby” blimp that greeted President Donald Trump for years on his trips to London will live on in a British museum.

The 20-foot-tall protest blimp depicted Trump as a giant diaper-clad baby clutching a smartphone. It symbolized international opposition to his policies and administration.

It was created ahead of his first visit to the U.K., when hundreds of thousands of Britons poured onto the streets to protest his presence there.

Since then, it has followed Trump on his trips around the world, appearing in Washington and at several of his rallies and international tours.

The inflatable will now be displayed in the Museum of London alongside other remnants of public protests in London.

