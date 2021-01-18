Advertisement

Trial date set for six suspects in Whitmer kidnapping plot

Eight other men are facing charges in state court, including providing material support for terrorist acts.
Pictured from left to right, beginning at the top: Adam Fox, Barry Croft,Ty Garbin, Kaleb...
Pictured from left to right, beginning at the top: Adam Fox, Barry Croft,Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, Brandon Caserta.(WILX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday Chief U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker in Grand Rapids set the trial date for six of the men charged with plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Adam Dean Fox, Barry Gordon Croft, Jr., Ty Gerard Garbin, Kaleb James Franks, Daniel Joseph Harris, and Brandon Michael-Ray Caserta will appear in court on March 23. The men were indicted on a conspiracy charge that carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. All of the men are from Michigan, except for Croft who lives in Delaware.

In December, a grand jury indicted the six men on a conspiracy charge that carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Eight other men are facing charges in state court, including providing material support for terrorist acts. Many of their attorneys argue the men were “big talkers” who did not intend to follow through. WILX will have continuing coverage of the trial.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Guard arrived just before noon on Sunday, Jan. 17 as protests were anticipated...
Capitol Watch: updates from downtown Lansing where protests are expected at Michigan Capitol
Map of Downtown Lansing street closures
Some Lansing streets to be closed ahead of possible Capitol protests
MDHHS identifies first Michigan case of new COVID-19 variant in Washtenaw County
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor is warning people to stay away from the capitol area tomorrow in light...
Mayor Schor warns to stay away from downtown due to Sunday protest
A large protest which was supposed to happen at the Capitol today had much smaller numbers than...
Small turnout for Capitol protest

Latest News

On his final full day in office, President Donald Trump plans to issue around 100 pardons
Trump plans on issuing 100 pardons Tuesday
Martin Luther King Jr., Photo Date: August 28, 1963
Virtual MLK Day celebration at National Civil Rights Museum
Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, right, wave as they disembark from Air Force Two.
Pence travels to Fort Drum in last official trip of vice presidency
Michigan’s health department identified its first case of the new variant in the state over the...
COVID-19 variant on the rise as first case in Michigan is detected