Threats being made leading up to President-Elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple threats are being made leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

“Over the past week in a half, we’ve been getting security updates and there are three different threat streams that are coming in about the event, that’s why you see the overwhelming presence of our national guard and law enforcement leading up to inauguration day,” said Michigan Representative, Elissa Slotkin.

Slotkin will be attending inauguration day on Wednesday in D.C. and was told there will be extra security measures around the capitol.

“It’s almost impossible to get in unless you have a badge, [or] you are with a member of Congress,” Slotkin said.

With heightened security, she isn’t worried.

“Law enforcement is very prepared. l feel safe,” Slotkin said. “My husband is going with me to the event along with most of the members of Congress.”

Slotkin told News 10 she has been talking with the mayor, the Chief of Police, and the Michigan State Police about a long-term plan to keep violence out of people’s political agenda and to let people know that it won’t be tolerated.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.