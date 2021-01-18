Advertisement

Threats being made leading up to President-Elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration

(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Diana Cannizzaro
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Multiple threats are being made leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

“Over the past week in a half, we’ve been getting security updates and there are three different threat streams that are coming in about the event, that’s why you see the overwhelming presence of our national guard and law enforcement leading up to inauguration day,” said Michigan Representative, Elissa Slotkin.

Slotkin will be attending inauguration day on Wednesday in D.C. and was told there will be extra security measures around the capitol.

“It’s almost impossible to get in unless you have a badge, [or] you are with a member of Congress,” Slotkin said.

With heightened security, she isn’t worried.

“Law enforcement is very prepared. l feel safe,” Slotkin said. “My husband is going with me to the event along with most of the members of Congress.”

Slotkin told News 10 she has been talking with the mayor, the Chief of Police, and the Michigan State Police about a long-term plan to keep violence out of people’s political agenda and to let people know that it won’t be tolerated.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Guard arrived just before noon on Sunday, Jan. 17 as protests were anticipated...
Capitol Watch: updates from downtown Lansing where protests are expected at Michigan Capitol
Map of Downtown Lansing street closures
Some Lansing streets to be closed ahead of possible Capitol protests
Coronavirus has reportedly been found on ice cream produced in eastern China.
Coronavirus found in ice cream
MDHHS identifies first Michigan case of new COVID-19 variant in Washtenaw County
A large protest which was supposed to happen at the Capitol today had much smaller numbers than...
Small turnout for Capitol protest

Latest News

Parking and entrance rules announced for football finals at Ford Field
Portland Public Schools isn't running some routes because of bus driver shortage.
Portland Public Schools not running all bus routes due to driver shortage
Chairperson Elaine Hardy, Mayor Stephens reflect on MLK’s legacy and virtual celebration
File image
MSU women’s swim and dive team fight back