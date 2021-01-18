Spartan basketball team deals with COVID-19 outbreak

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University men’s basketball team is now dealing with what could now be described as a coronavirus outbreak.

A total of six people in the program have tested positive over the last seven days.

Head Coach Tom Izzo said three more people tested positive on Sunday after three last week. This led to the postponement of the Illinois game this weekend and those players are all self-isolating.

The rest of the team is doing individual workouts, as players eagerly await the green light to return to practice.

“You know, it was a struggle. As I look at it, if I’m losing sleep over it, just think what some of those guys are doing,” said \

The Michigan State basketball team is going through some adversity during a press conference last week. The university announced there were two positive cases on the team, Mady Sissoko and Steven Izzo. Later that day, there was another- Josh Langford.

“During the practice, Josh felt a little sick. We tested him right after. So within that 10 o’clock test in the morning till 4 o’clock in the afternoon, he went from negative to positive,” said Izzo.

Izzo says it’s been a tricky balancing act.

Just yesterday, two more staff members, and freshman walk-on Davis Smith tested positive.

In total, eight players --- more than half the team--- have had confirmed cases.

“I go to bed every night, and all I do is pray that the 8:30, 9 o’clock, 7:30 whatever time we test comes out okay,” said Izzo.

Izzo tested positive himself right before the start of the season.

“There’s a reality of coaching right now that you gotta understand. For 18 days as I’ve mentioned before, I tested everyday negative,” he said.

As for the vaccine, the 65-year-old doesn’t feel he should be a number one priority.

“I did not get my vaccine yet. I did sign up. The sense of urgency really should be for a lot of people beyond me since I’ve already had it. I did do my sign-up like I’m supposed to,” he added.

In the coming days, the team will be allowed to break up into small groups and participate in individual workouts.

“We will continue to daily test. We will continue to follow the advice of our medical personal, who have been outstanding since day one. We will only return to practice as a team when they tell us it’s safe for our players and my staff,” he said.

