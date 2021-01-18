Advertisement

Sparrow to begin distributing vaccines to frontline essential workers and those 70 and older

(WILX)
By Gabrielle Reed
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday, Sparrow will begin distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to those 70 and older and other members of the 1B vaccination group.

The vaccination distribution will be happening at the Sparrow Laboratories Drive-Thru Services site at Frandor.

The site is located at 3131 E. Michigan Ave. in Lansing.

There will be no charge for the vaccine. However, administrative costs will be billed to insurance. If patients do not have insurance, they will not be charged.

So far, Sparrow has distributed 11,971 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to caregivers and others this weekend. Overall, Sparrow has received a total of 22,600 vaccine doses.

For more information about vaccine eligibility, click here.

