South Carolina Democrat headquarters vandalized

(WILX) - A democratic headquarters in South Carolina has been vandalized and threatened.

Volunteers with the Charleston County Democratic Party arrived to set up a hand sanitizer distribution drive. Instead, they found a type of putty keeping the doors closed and signs on their windows.

One of the flyers read “the world is watching.” Volunteers say the ordeal will not stop them from doing community events.

“It’s specifically prevented us from being able to have a community service event today,” volunteer Hannah Reynolds said. “We weren’t able to get in safely and we certainly question the safety of our volunteers.”

Charleston police say no other vandalism occurred to the building and no one at that location has received any recent threats.

Below are some of the pictures of the vandalism that occurred at our office.



Anyone who has information related to this act are asked to contact the Charleston Police Department at (843) 577-7434.



We appreciate your support. pic.twitter.com/SxJHM1Woh3 — Charleston Democrats (@ChsDems) January 16, 2021

