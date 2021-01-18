Slotkin praises Capitol security, says we ‘cannot let violence become a norm’ in politics

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - What was anticipated as a hectic, protest filled day at the Capitol building in Lansing turned out to be peaceful.
Police, National Guard and media all outnumbered the protesters at Lansing’s Capitol building on Sunday, January 17.
Most protests across the country remained peaceful like what was seen at Lansing’s Capitol.
Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin released a statement regarding the protest in Lansing, praising the work of local law enforcement, however saying there is still work to be done.
