Slotkin praises Capitol security, says we ‘cannot let violence become a norm’ in politics

Today, we saw another protest in Lansing at the Michigan State Capitol, attended by right-wing groups such as the Boogaloo Bois. The protest was planned before the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, but since then there has been a significant increase of online chatter about this and other protests around the country.

Lansing is a part of my district so I have been working with local, state and federal law enforcement for the last week to prepare, and I was at the State Capitol today with law enforcement. Luckily, I’m happy to report that the protest was lightly attended and took place without the use of violence. With about 200 people attending, crowds fizzled out by mid-afternoon.

I have a ton of gratitude for the law enforcement and local leaders who worked tirelessly to make sure that folks today were able to exercise their first amendment rights without the use of violence. There was a serious, coordinated effort here that helped ensure that the event was without incident. And while police and reporters may have outnumbered the protestors at times, take it from me — it’s better to be over prepared than under prepared, particularly after what we saw in Washington on January 6th. Successful coordination helps deter people and groups from showing up in force.

But we have a longer-term problem here that needs to be addressed, and we simply cannot let violence become a norm in our politics. If you’ve been watching the protests that have happened over the past year outside of Michigan’s State Capitol, then the scene that we saw in Washington on January 6th didn’t look completely unfamiliar. Unfortunately, here in Michigan, the threats from individuals and militias who use intimidation and violence as a political tool have been something that we have been dealing with for some time.

We must stay vigilant over the next week as we execute the peaceful transition of power. But beyond that, we must do the difficult work of healing our communities. In Michigan, we cannot simply separate ourselves into two Americas. That is not an option, nor is it something we should want. We are one nation, with one destiny. And that doesn’t change even when tensions are high.

Stay safe,

Elissa