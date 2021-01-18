Samsung heir sentenced in South Korea

(WILX) - Billionaire Samsung heir Lee Jae-Yong is heading back to prison.

A South Korean court sentenced him to two and a half years for his involvement in a 2016 corruption scandal.

Lee was previously found guilty of bribery and other charges in 2017, but his sentence was reduced and later suspended after an appeal.

Prosecutors had sought a nine-year prison term.

Lee is the vice president of Samsung Electronics, one of the world’s largest makers of computer chips and smartphones. South Korea’s then-president is now serving a prison term of 22 years over the scandal and other crimes

Lee has already served time in detention which is expected to count toward the sentence - leaving 18 months to be served.

