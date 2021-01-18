Advertisement

Samsung heir sentenced in South Korea

The ruling is expected to have consequences for the future of his role with the tech giant.
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2017 file photo, Lee Jae-yong, front, a vice chairman of Samsung...
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2017 file photo, Lee Jae-yong, front, a vice chairman of Samsung Electronics Co. arrives for the hearing at the Seoul Central District Court in Seoul, South Korea. South Korean prosecutors investigating the corruption scandal involving impeached President Park Geun-hye plan to summon Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong again as they look into bribery allegations between Park and the country's largest business group. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) (KTUU)
By WILX News 10
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - Billionaire Samsung heir Lee Jae-Yong is heading back to prison.

A South Korean court sentenced him to two and a half years for his involvement in a 2016 corruption scandal.

Lee was previously found guilty of bribery and other charges in 2017, but his sentence was reduced and later suspended after an appeal.

Prosecutors had sought a nine-year prison term.

Lee is the vice president of Samsung Electronics, one of the world’s largest makers of computer chips and smartphones. South Korea’s then-president is now serving a prison term of 22 years over the scandal and other crimes

Lee has already served time in detention which is expected to count toward the sentence - leaving 18 months to be served.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Guard arrived just before noon on Sunday, Jan. 17 as protests were anticipated...
Capitol Watch: updates from downtown Lansing where protests are expected at Michigan Capitol
Map of Downtown Lansing street closures
Some Lansing streets to be closed ahead of possible Capitol protests
MDHHS identifies first Michigan case of new COVID-19 variant in Washtenaw County
A large protest which was supposed to happen at the Capitol today had much smaller numbers than...
Small turnout for Capitol protest
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor is warning people to stay away from the capitol area tomorrow in light...
Mayor Schor warns to stay away from downtown due to Sunday protest

Latest News

Coronavirus has reportedly been found on ice cream produced in eastern China.
Coronavirus found in ice cream
Volunteers with the Charleston County Democratic Party found their office vandalized Saturday...
South Carolina Democrat headquarters vandalized
File Photo
Wienermobile hiring for nationwide trip
A Zinfandel and Dingač from Croatia's Benmosche Family Winery will be served at Biden's...
Croatian winery to be featured on inauguration day