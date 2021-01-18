Reports: Cincinnati to hire MSU Safeties Coach Mike Tressel
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The University of Cincinnati is expected to hire Michigan State assistant Mike Tressel, according to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel:
Tressel was a safeties coach under current head coach Mel Tucker. With Mark Dantonio, Tressel served as the defensive coordinator.
At Cincinnati, Tressel would be working with Head Coach Luke Fickell; he and Tressel coached together at Ohio State during the early 2000s.
