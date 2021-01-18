Advertisement

Red Wings Lose to Columbus

Detroit Red Wings goalie Petr Mrazek, of the Czech Republic, makes a save on a shot by the...
Detroit Red Wings goalie Petr Mrazek, of the Czech Republic, makes a save on a shot by the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period of Game 1 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Thursday, April 16, 2015, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) (WNDU)
Published: Jan. 18, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Red Wings lost their Martin Luther King Matinee Game Monday afternoon to the Columbus Blue Jackets, 3-1. The game was played at Little Caesar’s Arena. The Red Wings led 1-0 after one period and the game was tied at a goal apiece after two, but Columbus scored twice within a 90 second span midway through the third period to record the victory. The Red Wings’ record falls to 1-2 with the setback.

