Red Wings Lose to Columbus

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Red Wings lost their Martin Luther King Matinee Game Monday afternoon to the Columbus Blue Jackets, 3-1. The game was played at Little Caesar’s Arena. The Red Wings led 1-0 after one period and the game was tied at a goal apiece after two, but Columbus scored twice within a 90 second span midway through the third period to record the victory. The Red Wings’ record falls to 1-2 with the setback.

