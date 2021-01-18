Portland Public Schools not running all bus routes due to driver shortage

PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - Some Portland Public Schools students will need to find a new ride to school starting this week.

The district isn’t running three routes because it doesn’t have enough bus drivers.

“There are not enough people certified to drive a bus in the state of Michigan,” said Will Health, Portland Public Schools Superintendent.

Portland was down three drivers to start the school year, so other staff members were pulled to get students to and from school.

But, now it is down six drivers.

And about 90% of Portland students are learning in person, so the buses are pretty full.

“We tried to reduce routes by combining routes, but then again you run the risk of putting 70 kids on a bus then you’re running against all your COVID protocols,” said Heath.

Heath told News 10 the only way to solve the problem now is to not run three routes.

“It was very hard. The reason it was hard is because I personally live on the edge of the district and I know what it takes to get your kids from there to school,” he said.

Heath said he expects the problem to get worse before it gets better as more schools go to in-person learning. That’s because he’s been getting drivers from other districts.

“We looked at different ways to try and do this to balance this and it’s just really tough. Our current plan is based on nobody else gets sick or needs to miss work. We’re in a really tough spot right now,” said Heath.

Which routes aren’t running depends on the day.

Heath said hopefully rotating drivers will help keep students in the classroom.

“Parents will have to find transportation for their child one day a week,” he said.

In the meantime, a couple of drivers are expected to come back in a few weeks, which will allow for all the buses to run again.

But, if any of them have to miss time for whatever reason, they could end up in the same situation again this school year.

The driver shortage isn’t unique to Portland. Most districts are looking for bus drivers.

If you would like to drive, contact your local district.

