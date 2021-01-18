Advertisement

Pistons Game Delayed Five Hours

CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 13: Anthony Tolliver #43 of the Detroit Pistons shoots against Timofey...
CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 13: Anthony Tolliver #43 of the Detroit Pistons shoots against Timofey Mozgov #20 of the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena on April 13, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Pistons defeated Cleveland 112-110 in overtime. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Maxwell/Getty Images) (KSPR)
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIAMI (AP) - Today’s game in Miami between the Heat and the Detroit Pistons was pushed back five hours, with the league and teams making that decision so additional COVID-19 testing could be processed. It’s the latest development, though a relatively minor one, as a wave of schedule changes in the NBA has now stretched into a second week. The league has postponed 13 games involving 18 teams since Jan. 10, including one matchup that was to have taken place on the Martin Luther King Jr. Day game schedule - Cleveland at Washington.

