Pistons Game Delayed Five Hours

MIAMI (AP) - Today’s game in Miami between the Heat and the Detroit Pistons was pushed back five hours, with the league and teams making that decision so additional COVID-19 testing could be processed. It’s the latest development, though a relatively minor one, as a wave of schedule changes in the NBA has now stretched into a second week. The league has postponed 13 games involving 18 teams since Jan. 10, including one matchup that was to have taken place on the Martin Luther King Jr. Day game schedule - Cleveland at Washington.