Advertisement

Pence travels to Fort Drum in last official trip of vice presidency

Vice President Mike Pence said he wanted to deliver a simple message: a thank you to the troops.
Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, right, wave as they disembark from Air Force Two.
Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, right, wave as they disembark from Air Force Two.(Source: AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 6:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - The Vice President and Second Lady made their last official trip in office Sunday.

They traveled to Fort Drum in upstate New York to speak to troops. Vice President Mike Pence said he wanted to deliver a simple message: a thank you to the troops.

“I have faith that the day will come that we put these challenging times in the past and emerge stronger and better than ever,” Pence said. “We will heal our land. We will renew our strength and the best days for the greatest nation on earth are yet to come.”

Second Lady Karen Pence told the crowd there was no place her husband would rather be for his last public address noting their own military connection. The Pence’s son and daughter-in-law are both active members of the military.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Guard arrived just before noon on Sunday, Jan. 17 as protests were anticipated...
Capitol Watch: updates from downtown Lansing where protests are expected at Michigan Capitol
Map of Downtown Lansing street closures
Some Lansing streets to be closed ahead of possible Capitol protests
MDHHS identifies first Michigan case of new COVID-19 variant in Washtenaw County
Lansing Mayor Andy Schor is warning people to stay away from the capitol area tomorrow in light...
Mayor Schor warns to stay away from downtown due to Sunday protest
A large protest which was supposed to happen at the Capitol today had much smaller numbers than...
Small turnout for Capitol protest

Latest News

On his final full day in office, President Donald Trump plans to issue around 100 pardons
Trump plans on issuing 100 pardons Tuesday
Martin Luther King Jr., Photo Date: August 28, 1963
Virtual MLK Day celebration at National Civil Rights Museum
Pictured from left to right, beginning at the top: Adam Fox, Barry Croft,Ty Garbin, Kaleb...
Trial date set for six suspects in Whitmer kidnapping plot
Michigan’s health department identified its first case of the new variant in the state over the...
COVID-19 variant on the rise as first case in Michigan is detected