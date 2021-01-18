Pence travels to Fort Drum in last official trip of vice presidency

(WILX) - The Vice President and Second Lady made their last official trip in office Sunday.

They traveled to Fort Drum in upstate New York to speak to troops. Vice President Mike Pence said he wanted to deliver a simple message: a thank you to the troops.

“I have faith that the day will come that we put these challenging times in the past and emerge stronger and better than ever,” Pence said. “We will heal our land. We will renew our strength and the best days for the greatest nation on earth are yet to come.”

Second Lady Karen Pence told the crowd there was no place her husband would rather be for his last public address noting their own military connection. The Pence’s son and daughter-in-law are both active members of the military.

