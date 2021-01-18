MSU women’s swim and dive team fight back

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University women’s swim and dive team are fighting back after being told the program would be cancelled next year due to financial issues.

Members of the team hired attorney Jill Zwaggerman who says the decision was illegal.

The grounds for the suit lists a Title IX violation which prohibits sex discrimination in any education program or activity.

With the elimination of the women’s swim and dive team, it would create an imbalance of athletic opportunities between men and women at the school.

Zwaggerman says the issue lies deeper than that when it comes to the lopsided funding of men’s sports versus women’s sports at MSU.

“This is not a budget issue. Even if it was a budget issue, budgetary issues are not a defense to Title IX,” said Zwaggerman. “You can’t hurt women because you want to pay the basketball team or the football team millions of dollars in salaries.”

The school has committed to let the team’s athletes keep their scholarships.

Regardless, some of the athletes feel the school has betrayed them by eliminating their ability to compete.

We reached out to Michigan State University, but they declined to comment.

