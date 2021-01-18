Advertisement

MSU women’s swim and dive team fight back

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Jace Harper
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University women’s swim and dive team are fighting back after being told the program would be cancelled next year due to financial issues.

Members of the team hired attorney Jill Zwaggerman who says the decision was illegal.

The grounds for the suit lists a Title IX violation which prohibits sex discrimination in any education program or activity.

With the elimination of the women’s swim and dive team, it would create an imbalance of athletic opportunities between men and women at the school.

Zwaggerman says the issue lies deeper than that when it comes to the lopsided funding of men’s sports versus women’s sports at MSU.

“This is not a budget issue. Even if it was a budget issue, budgetary issues are not a defense to Title IX,” said Zwaggerman. “You can’t hurt women because you want to pay the basketball team or the football team millions of dollars in salaries.”

The school has committed to let the team’s athletes keep their scholarships.

Regardless, some of the athletes feel the school has betrayed them by eliminating their ability to compete.

We reached out to Michigan State University, but they declined to comment.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Guard arrived just before noon on Sunday, Jan. 17 as protests were anticipated...
Capitol Watch: updates from downtown Lansing where protests are expected at Michigan Capitol
Map of Downtown Lansing street closures
Some Lansing streets to be closed ahead of possible Capitol protests
Coronavirus has reportedly been found on ice cream produced in eastern China.
Coronavirus found in ice cream
MDHHS identifies first Michigan case of new COVID-19 variant in Washtenaw County
A large protest which was supposed to happen at the Capitol today had much smaller numbers than...
Small turnout for Capitol protest

Latest News

Threats being made leading up to President-Elect Joe Biden’s Inauguration
Parking and entrance rules announced for football finals at Ford Field
Portland Public Schools isn't running some routes because of bus driver shortage.
Portland Public Schools not running all bus routes due to driver shortage
Chairperson Elaine Hardy, Mayor Stephens reflect on MLK’s legacy and virtual celebration