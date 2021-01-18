LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State announced Monday afternoon its Thursday night women’s game with Indiana has been postponed. MSU’s Covid issues are listed as the reason and the game will try to be rescheduled. It is the third consecutive MSU women’s game postponed-- games at Illinois and at Michigan have also been wiped out. MSU has an 8-2 season record, 3-2 in the Big Ten after two home losses to Maryland and Nebraska.

