Advertisement

MSU Women’s Game Postponed

High school and college basketball scores
High school and college basketball scores(AP)
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State announced Monday afternoon its Thursday night women’s game with Indiana has been postponed. MSU’s Covid issues are listed as the reason and the game will try to be rescheduled. It is the third consecutive MSU women’s game postponed-- games at Illinois and at Michigan have also been wiped out. MSU has an 8-2 season record, 3-2 in the Big Ten after two home losses to Maryland and Nebraska.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Guard arrived just before noon on Sunday, Jan. 17 as protests were anticipated...
Capitol Watch: updates from downtown Lansing where protests are expected at Michigan Capitol
Map of Downtown Lansing street closures
Some Lansing streets to be closed ahead of possible Capitol protests
Coronavirus has reportedly been found on ice cream produced in eastern China.
Coronavirus found in ice cream
MDHHS identifies first Michigan case of new COVID-19 variant in Washtenaw County
A large protest which was supposed to happen at the Capitol today had much smaller numbers than...
Small turnout for Capitol protest

Latest News

File image
DeWitt Begins Week Outdoors
CLEVELAND, OHIO - APRIL 13: Anthony Tolliver #43 of the Detroit Pistons shoots against Timofey...
Pistons Game Delayed Five Hours
Longtime Michigan State assistant Mike Tressel is expected to be hired by the University of...
Reports: Cincinnati to hire MSU Safeties Coach Mike Tressel
Detroit Red Wings goalie Petr Mrazek, of the Czech Republic, makes a save on a shot by the...
Red Wings Lose to Columbus